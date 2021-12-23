469 vehicles ticketed

LAHORE: Punjab Transport Company has issued fine tickets of Rs2 lakh to 469 public service vehicles this week while 74 vehicles were impounded. Punjab Transport Company CEO Khawaja Sikandar Zeeshan said in a statement that Punjab Transport Company had adopted a lower tolerance policy against public transport running without route and fitness certificates. He directed transporters to complete their papers at the earliest and said that smog could be overcome only by fitness of the vehicles.
Under this campaign, any public transport which does not have a route permit and fitness certificate will not be returned until the owner of the vehicle provides the route permit and the fitness certificate or both. He directed Deputy General Manager Enforcement Punjab Transport Company Faisal Yusuf to continue action in this regrad.
LAHORE:A man was found dead in the washroom of his house in the Harbanspura police limits on Wednesday. The victim...
LAHORE: Hindu yatrees from India performed their religious rites at Krishna Temple, Ravi Road, Wednesday. Special...
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Aslam Iqbal ordered the department concerned to speed up the...
LAHORE: Minister for Environmental Protection Muhammad Rizwan has said 100pc implementation of all laws including...
LAHORE:Punjab Commission on the Status of Women held a dissemination workshop here Wednesday to discuss the key...
LAHORE:Punjab Bait-ul-Maal in collaboration with an NGO organised a ceremony here to help the deserving and religious...
Comments