Wheelchairs distributed

LAHORE:Punjab Bait-ul-Maal in collaboration with an NGO organised a ceremony here to help the deserving and religious minorities.

The provincial minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine, Bait-ul-Maal Chairman Malik Azam, MPA Yudester Chohan and representative of civil society attended the ceremony. The minister distributed wheelchairs and cash prizes in connection with Christmas.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that the government was committed to the service of the suffering humanity while Punjab Bait-ul-Maal considered public service its first mission. He said every religion teaches peace and love; however, there is a need for all to do their part in eradicating intolerance. He said that minorities in Pakistan celebrated their festivals with complete freedom.

Malik Azam said that Pakistan is only country where religious minorities feel secure while in India, minorities were being targeted badly. He said the Punjab government aimed to help needy persons and from the next month Sehet card would be helpful to the needy. A Christmas cake was also cut at the ceremony.