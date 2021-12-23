Computerisation of land records to start soon: SMBR

LAHORE:Babar Hayat Tarar Senior Member Board of Revenue visited Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) on Wednesday.

Sohail Ashraf Director General PLRA gave a briefing on the performance of the authority. Senior Member Board of Revenue on this occasion said that a project for computerisation of urban land records and all maps would be started soon in collaboration with the Punjab govt and the World Bank.

These initiatives will computerise and integrate the land administration system and will make possible getting all land records information and services in Punjab with a single click. The Senior Member emphasised the need for coordination and professional liaison between PLRA officers, other staff and field revenue staff. He directed that PLRA officers would also be entrusted with the responsibility of verification of computerised girdawaris. He also appreciated the service structure for the welfare and promotion of the staff. It was decided in the meeting that the agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and PLRA would be signed soon and services would be started from the Overseas Arazi Record Centre.

SMBR ordered for extension of PLRA building in view of needs of headquarter and to make it environment-friendly through tree plantation and horticulture. The Senior Member Board of Revenue was informed that so far 1500 Dehi Marakz Maal have been provided access to computerised land records while by the end of this month 4000 more and by January 2022 all 8000 Dehi Marakz Maal would have been given access to computerised records. All steps regarding infrastructure upgrades, data storage and security arrangements will be completed ahead of time.

PSCA: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority will provide all possible assistance for setting up Sialkot Safe City project, said PSCA COO. On this occasion, Sialkot DPO Omar Saeed briefed about the importance of Safe City project in Sialkot. He said that centralised monitoring of Sialkot Safe City project should be done at Punjab Safe Cities Authority head office Lahore. The President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, Sialkot exports 2.5 billion annually, the Safe City project is the lifeline of the city.

RESCUE: A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at Rescue Headquarters here. It was organised by Emergency Services Academy in collaboration with Christian employees of Rescue Headquarters and District Lahore. Deputy Director HR, Dr Foaad Shahzad Mirza, Registrar, Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid, Social Welfare Officer Ms Sumaria Liquat, and a great number of Christian employees from Rescue Headquarters, Academy and District Lahore also participated in the ceremony. Dr Rizwan Naseer wished Christmas greetings to Christian Rescuers serving across Punjab and appreciated all Christians for rendering their valuable contribution to the development of Pakistan in various fields.