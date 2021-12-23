NGOs’ role sought in improving rule of law

LAHORE:A Provincial Consultative Conference on improving rule of law was organised by Oxfam in Pakistan in collaboration with Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO) at a local hotel on Wednesday.

The conference was convened to collectively review the challenges face by women, minorities and marginalised communities in accessing justice in Punjab. Provincial Minister of Punjab for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja, who was the chief guest at the event, spoke on the need to strengthen rule of law institutions through technical assistance, development of a policy to build capacity and enhance skills of justice providers.

He also stressed that civil society should play a part in government efforts to improve rule of law. He further said that the supremacy of constitution and maintaining law in the country is the responsibility of the govt which would be fulfilled at all costs, adding that the masses support democracy, rule of law and narrative of the government. Furthermore, the government agencies stand by every minority living in Pakistan and they would never be left alone under any circumstance.

Oxfam in Pakistan is implementing its project “Improved Access to Fair, Legitimate and Effective Justice in Pakistan’’, with SPO in Muzaffargarh and Khanewal districts.

Mehnaz Fareed, Vice Chairperson SPO hailed the participants in her welcome note. She applauded Oxfam’s contribution in improving citizen’s access to justice through improving confidence and trust between citizens and justice providers.

Chairperson Standing Committee for Interior Affairs Punjab Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema in her address shared that the govt is committed to the policy of transparent and impartial accountability, adding that all institutions, including parliament have become stronger during the past three years. She elaborated it is the responsibility of each person to contribute to uphold rule of law and follow the rules in letter and spirit.

Addressing the conference, Syed Shahnawaz Ali, Country Director Oxfam in Pakistan spoke on the importance of rule of law and inclusion of women and marginalised groups in the justice system, which are often ignored in their pursuit of justice. He stressed on the paramount need to open spaces where marginalised groups can access justice and engage duty bearers and justice providers. We can do this by improving the social contract between citizens and justice institutions.

The event saw participation from Kaneez Fatima (Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority), Nabila Hakim Ali (Ombudsperson Punjab), Irshad Waheed (DG Punjab Women Protection Authority), Tariq Khan Niazi (Secretary Punjab Commission on Status of Women), Rao Iftikhar (ex-Additional Chief Secretary), Sania Kamran (Parliamentary Secretary for Women Development), Rana Arif Kamal Noon (Prosecutor General Punjab), Asim Jasra (Operations Commander Safe City Authority).