Official data shows air quality very poor

LAHORE: Air quality of the City has been in the categories of poor and very poor for the past five days, raising questions over the performance of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

As per an official data, Air Quality Index (AQI) of the City on Wednesday was 267 at Town Hall, 134 at Township, 368 at Jallo Moree (mobile van) and 315 at National Hockey Stadium. On December 21, the AQI recorded at Town Hall was 250, 208 at Township, 307 at Manawan Batapur (Mobile Van) and 377 at the EPA Head Office at National Hockey Stadium, Gulberg.

On December 20, 2021 the AQI recorded at Town Hall was 243, 190 at Township, 266 at Manawan Batapur (Mobile Van) and 353 at the EPA Head Office at National Hockey Stadium, Gulberg.

On December 19, 2021 the AQI recorded at Town Hall was 145, 154 at Township, 282 at Manawan Batapur (Mobile Van) and 348 at the EPA Head Office at National Hockey Stadium, Gulberg. On December 18, 2021 the AQI recorded at Town Hall was 122, 117 at Township, 294 at Manawan Batapur (Mobile Van) and 274 at the EPA Head Office at National Hockey Stadium, Gulberg. Lahore has become one of the most polluted cities in the world but EPA Lahore office is allegedly carrying out a ‘selected’ operation against polluters.

It is pertinent to mention here that Environment Minister Muhammad Rizwan has already admitted that EPA’s Lahore office has failed to take action against real polluters. During a speech in Punjab Assembly, the minister said that EPA’s Lahore district officer Ali Ijaz was not interested in taking action against the real polluters and was not acting upon the directions of his seniors. While showing a report, the minister informed the house that the district officer (DO) Environment submitted a fake answer in Punjab Assembly on a question from an MPA.

Lahore and its adjoining cities have been under the grip of severe air pollution since 2019 and the situation worsened in winter when smog started prevailing.

Punjab Disaster Management Authority and the City administration took responsibility to control pollution. On the directions of Lahore commissioner, the City district administration established five anti-smog squads comprising officials from EPA, Wasa, MCL and other departments.

During their action against polluters, these squads sealed various industrial units and imposed fines and demolished pyro industry which was recycling old tyres in Lahore. Owner of a demolished pyro plant alleged that pyro plant owners were asked to give ‘protection money’ if they wanted to operate. When they refused, he said, over 20 pyro plants were demolished in the name of not having approved building plants. The demolished plants included several units which were not operative. “After demolishing, we are even not allowed to enter the buildings as we have been directed to get approval from the commissioner,” he said,

When contacted DO (Environment) Ali Ijaz said pyrolysis plants were demolished by the district administration for not having approved building plans. To a question about allegations of demanding money from these plants, he said he also came to know about this allegation. He, however, said pyro plants were extremely anti-environment and had no NOC from EPA.

To a question that many pyro plants were operating in other districts of Punjab but none of them was demolished or stopped from operating, he said this was out of his domain and he can’t answer this question. Talking about ongoing anti-smog operations in Lahore, he said 100 CCTV cameras were installed to check smoke emitting industries.