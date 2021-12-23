Filipino woman tortured by ex-boyfriend

LAHORE: A Philippines woman residing in Defence area was harassed and tortured by her ex-boyfriend on Wednesday. The victim said that she had a relationship with Hassan Raza for some time. Two months back, she ended relationship with Hassan over his engagement. On Tuesday morning, the suspect came to her house and asked her to go with him and when she refused, he slapped, dragged and tortured her. Defence A police registered a case and arrested the suspect. Later the complainant withdrew her application after reconciliation with the suspect.