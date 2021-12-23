3,422 cops to perform duty on Christmas

LAHORE: IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday announced that 3422 officers and personnel would be deployed for security arrangements of 622 Christmas programmes in city.

IG Punjab directed the officers and officials to remain high alert at Christmas programmes. Special measures would be taken for the protection of Christian citizens attending every Christmas function in the provincial metropolis, he said.

The supervisory officers themselves should ensure the inspection of out-of-field security duty while the safety of the citizens visiting the places of recreation besides churches should also be taken into consideration.