No date finalised for LG polls in Punjab: Basharat

LAHORE:Law Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that no date had been finalised so far for Local Government (LG) elections in Punjab.

Decision in this regard would be taken after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan, said the law minister while talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly.

Replying a question on Maryam Nawaz’s comments suggesting PTI leaders to wear helmets, the minister said being political people, ‘we know what to do in politics.’ Raja Basharat said there was inflation but the Punjab government was taking steps to control it.

Later in Punjab Assembly session answering questions related to the Food Department, the minister said the minimum price of sugarcane in the province was determined in consultation with the Punjab Sugarcane Control Board. He said Rs1.5 per 40 kgs of sugar cess was collected each from landlords and mill owners from sugar mills which from August 2018 to July 2021 received more than Rs 4.54 billion. The law minister said that sugar cess was spent on construction and repair of broken roads in the respective area. “From the year 2018 till now, Rs1.21billion of sugar cess has been given to the districts for development works, he said.

He informed the house that last year the distribution of Bardana for procurement of wheat was kept open and Bardana was provided to every landlord as per demand. He said effective measures were being taken to protect wheat lying in warehouses. Raja Basharat said 214 officers were working in Lahore under Punjab Food Authority and 21 government vehicles were being used in field operations. He said 6 lacto machines of Food Authority in Lahore checked upto 300 milk carrying vehicles in a day. “There are 33 flour Chakkies registered in Lahore and the rest are unregistered. According to the policy, each registered mill is provided 300 kgs of wheat daily at a rate fixed by the Punjab Cabinet while the price of flour was fixed by the Deputy Commissioner in consultation with the chakki owners,” he added.