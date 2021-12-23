Party politics PML-N’s priority, says Hasaan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Tourism, PHAs and spokesperson for the Punjab government, Hasaan Khawar, while addressing a press conference here at Alhamra, said that PMLN during its government prioritised party politics and lust for power instead of economy and the masses, hence the depleting foreign exchange reserves and dwindling economic development.

He said that PTI had discouraged policy of pointless bragging and focussed on practical solution to national issues and development works. Hasaan Khawar added that unveiling of a new audio/video every other day showed how PMLN was bent on blackmailing the media.

He advised the opposition to transcend beyond personal interests and adopt the model of real governance. SACM said that Imran Khan had shown exemplary leadership by accepting responsibility for the defeat in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa elections. Leaders of other political parties also need to adopt this vision, he said adding the fate of Lahore was changing in terms of development as the government was working on war footings to solve the

problems of drainage, traffic and improving health facilities.