Foundation stone of S Punjab secretariat soon

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday the foundation stone of South Punjab secretariat would soon be laid in Bahawalpur as the PTI-led government was fulfilling its promises made with the people.

The CM chaired a special committee meeting about the South Punjab secretariat in which participants were briefed about matters relating to the secretariat. Provincial Ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Dr Akhtar Malik, Sardar Mohsin Leghari, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, ACS and secretaries of relevant departments were present. The CM said work on development schemes was in progress speedily in South Punjab while ring fencing of the budget had yielded positive results.

The development schemes would be completed speedily while ensuring transparency as he was personally monitoring the progress, the CM added and asked South Punjab secretariat staff to serve the masses. The establishment of an autonomous secretariat would result in solving South Punjab’s problems while efforts were under way to ensure implementation of quota for South Punjab youth, the CM added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf office-bearer in UK Rana Abdul Sattar praised Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission vice-chairman Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hassan for swift resolution of complaints of overseas Pakistanis.