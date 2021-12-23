3 dead in fog-related pile-up on motorway

LAHORE: Three people died and 10 injured in a pile-up on motorway near Babu Sabu here Wednesday. The accident took place due to dense fog causing zero-visibility. The collision was so devastating that vehicles merged into each other. Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot. Three people died on the spot. One of them was identified as Bakhtawar Amanat, 32. The bodies of other two were handed over to motorway police for identification.

Those were shifted to hospital had been identified as Dilawar Mulazim, 50, Sarfaraz Mumtaz, 35, Salman Abdur Razzaq, 22, Anwar Ismail, 32, Bashir Yaqoob, 52 and Sibghat Islam 22. Those who were given first aid on the spot included Sajid Hussain, 28, Abid Hussain, 53, Ali Raza, 24, and Adeel Hussain.