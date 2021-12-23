2 minors die in house fire

LAHORE: Two minor siblings died and their sister was injured in an incident of fire in a house in the Nawan Kot area on Wednesday.

The victims identified as Ubaid, 04, Zohra, 01, and Safa, 05 were inside the house alone in Nonarian Chowk while their mother was visiting a relative’s house to offer condolences over death of a member. Their father had gone to a clinic to bring medicine. Suddenly, the house caught fire due to short circuit. The fire spread to the clothes in it. As a result, the victims received burn injuries. As the fire blew out, their uncle responded to the incident and informed Rescue 1122. The firefighters reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital where doctors pronounced Ubaid and Zohra dead. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the incident. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and sought a report about the tragic incident. He directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured.