Gulberg to Defence Mor signal-free corridor approved

LAHORE: The Punjab government Wednesday approved the construction of 5-kilomoter long signal-free corridor from Centre Point Gulberg to Defence More, Walton Road to improve the traffic flow in the city with the estimated cost of Rs2.80 billion in the ongoing Annual Development Plan.

The approval was given in the 70th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development presided over by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht at the Chief Minister's Secretariat. The Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Finance, Secretary Planning and Development and secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting. The project will jointly carry out by the Punjab govt and Lahore Development Authority. More than 18 recommendations from various departments were presented at the meeting while majority of them were approved in the meeting. Further, the meeting also approved the BS-5 recruitments in the Katcha areas by the Home Dept for counter terrorism in the area. The meeting also gave the nod for recruitments in Child Protection Bureau.

On the demand of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the meeting approved the removal of ban from hiring in the department and allowed recruitment of Grade-1 to 15 employees in the authorities and working agencies attached to the department. Further, the Irrigation Dept demanded the releasing of Rs55.989 million funds withheld in the financial year 2018-19 under the flood programme was also approved. The Cabinet Committee was directed to take up the agenda of appointment of staff of the National Programme for Water Course Improvement under the Annual Development Programme. The Committee has approved inclusion of three new schemes of the Communication and Works Department alongside Sports Dept scheme of setting up of sports complex in Rahimyar Khan. The Finance Department has given in principle approval of Technical Allowance for Engineers. The CM said under the mega project, an underpass and an overhead bridge will be constructed at Cavalry Ground and Defence Mor.