Woman jailed for German care home killing rampage

Potsdam, Germany: A German court sentenced a woman to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for stabbing four residents to death and severely injuring another at a care home for disabled people where she worked.

The 52-year-old defendant named as Ines Andrea R. was convicted of four counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder over the bloodbath at the Thusnelda-von-Saldern-Haus facility in Potsdam, near Berlin, in April.