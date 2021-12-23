Russia row: Satellite operator takes German RT channel off air

Frankfurt: European satellite operator Eutelsat on Wednesday stopped broadcasting the German-language channel of Russian state broadcaster RT, German regulators said, in the latest escalation of a media spat between the countries.

The MABB regulator said RT DE had neither requested nor been granted a broadcasting license from the German body, and that Eutelsat had been informed of the dispute. As a result, "Eutelsat ceased satellite broadcasting of the programme ‘RT DE’", MABB told AFP in a statement.

The move comes days after YouTube blocked a third German-language RT channel, angering Moscow. RT DE said the latest attempt to block its broadcasts was "illegal" and the result of political pressure from Berlin, at a time of diplomatic tensions between Germany and Russia. It says the channel is headquartered in Moscow and has a Serbian license for cable and satellite transmission, which RT says allows it to be broadcast in Germany under European law.

Germany’s MABB regulatory authority however considers the Serbian license insufficient because RT DE "is in German and aimed at the German market". It has therefore initiated proceedings against the Berlin-based RT DE Productions company. "The broadcaster has until the end of the year to comment on the matter," said MABB director Eva Flecken.