Shershah explosion death toll rises to 18

The death toll from the Shershah explosion surged to 18 as one more victim succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Jamil Ahmed was under treatment at the Civil Hospital Karachi where he breathed his last, and the body was taken to his hometown, Rajanpur, for burial. On Saturday, 17 people were killed and around 11 others injured in a blast that took place near Paracha Chowk in the Shershah neigbourhood.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Alamgir Khan's father, Dilawar Khan, also killed in the explosion. According to the bomb disposable squad’s report, the blast occurred due to gas leakage and the accumulation of gases in the nullah underneath the building; however, an investigation is under way to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion. A case was registered against the building owners and those who constructed the building on the behalf of the state.