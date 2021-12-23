Agriculture dept to set up check posts to prevent fertilizer smuggling from Sindh

The Sindh government has decided to establish two check posts — one at the Sindh-Punjab border and the other at the Sindh-Balochistan border — for preventing fertilizer smuggling from the province.

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Wednesday said the provincial agriculture department had been asked to establish a similar check post at the Northern Bypass in Karachi to prevent fertilizer smuggling from the city.

In a statement, he explained that one of the check posts would be established in the Kamoon Shaheed area near the Sindh-Punjab border while the other would be set up in Jacobabad at the Sindh-Balochistan inter-provincial border.

The agriculture adviser said that all the trucks and trailers going to other provinces from Sindh would be checked to prevent urea smuggling from Sindh. He added that 25 criminal cases had been lodged and a fine to the tune of Rs800,000 had been imposed against hoarding of fertilizer in 13 cities of Sindh, including Larkana, Badin, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Thatta.

He stated that 134,300 urea fertilizer bags caught by the provincial government during the campaign against hoarding would be distributed among farmers at the official rate. Wassan warned that shops and storage facilities of dealers would be sealed who failed to provide urea to farmers at the official rate.