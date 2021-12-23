Citizen shoots fleeing burglar dead in Malir

A suspected robber was shot dead by a citizen, and one policeman suffering injuries while he was trying to catch other fleeing burglars in District Malir’s Model Colony on Wednesday.

Police said the suspects were trying to escape after robbing a house on Street No. 22 when the citizen opened fire at them. As a result, one of the robbers was shot and killed on the spot.

In the meantime, cops carrying out a routine patrol reached the crime scene and tried to intercept the suspects, who were fleeing in a car. The robbers opened fire and escaped, leaving one police constable of the Police Helpline 15, Farhan, son of Usman, wounded. The dead robber and the injured cop were taken to the JPMC. Police said the dead robber was yet to be identified.