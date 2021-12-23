Rules of journalists’ protection act to be framed soon: Ghani

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said rules of Sindh Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners Act 2021 will soon be framed in consultation with representatives of media persons in the province.

He stated this on Wednesday while chairing a meeting on issues related to media persons in the province. Senior media practitioners attended the meeting, as did officials of the provincial information department.

Ghani said a committee comprising senior journalists would be constituted to assist the relevant authorities in framing rules of the Sindh Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners Act 2021.

He said the committee would give recommendations for the appointment of chairman and members of the commission, which would be established under the new law. The minister said the law had been adopted to protect the media persons in the province, and the consultation would continue for beefing up the legislation. The government would also consult senior media persons on adopting the rules and regulations for extending financial assistance to the deserving journalists, he added.

He said the government would continue with its efforts to resolve the issues of journalists, and this drive would be stepped up through the process of legislation. Ghani said he was always available to resolve the issues of media persons and to assist needy journalists.