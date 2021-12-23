City police chief offers family to have investigation officer of their choice

Acting Karachi Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday asked the heirs of Wasif Riaz, a factory worker who was recently killed by police in an allegedly fake encounter in Korangi’s Mehran Town area, to select a police officer of their own choice for conducting the investigations.

He gave the offer to the family during his visit to the residence of Riaz in Mehran Town. Memon assured the family of his full cooperation. “We will provide you an officer of any rank of your choice,” the acting city police chief told the family. “Transparent investigations will be conducted in this case.”

Later, talking to the media, he said that the investigation of the case will be carried out by the police on merit. “This incident has pulled down the morale of the police,” he said. “The victim’s life could have been saved if the police had taken him to the hospital timely.”

The officer maintained that the police would coordinate with the bereaved family for the formation of the new investigation team and during the investigations as well. Riaz’s family told the acting city police chief that they were not satisfied with the mere suspension of Korangi Industrial Area SHO Enayatullah Marwat, stating that the suspension was not enough as punishment.

“The SHO should also be dismissed from the service,” the family demanded. “The police not only killed him but also dragged his body into a police mobile van despite the area people trying to convince them that Wasif was not a criminal.”

The family also complained of bad attitude of police with them. Earlier, the acting Karachi police chief offered condolences and prayed for the victim. East Zone DIG Muqaddas Haider and Korangi SSP Shahjahan Khan also accompanied him.

In the aftermath of the killing of Riaz, 33, father of two children, in an allegedly fake police encounter in the Mehran Town area in the early Sunday hours, East DIG Muqaddas Haider on Monday suspended Korangi Industrial Area SHO Enayatullah Marwat and ordered him to report to police headquarters.

Three policemen have already been suspended and arrested, and a case registered against them. Earlier, the SSP said that the man was killed in crossfire between a police team and fleeing robbers.

A CCTV video of the alleged killing of Riaz has also come to light. The video shows an exchange of fire between the police and robbers after the latter on a motorcycle tried to snatch a police motorcycle.