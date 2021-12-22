69-kg opium seized from truck

SUKKUR: The Anti-Narcotics Force in a joint operation with Rangers seized 69 kilograms of opium and 85 grams of heroin in two different actions. An ANF spokesman said that the forces intercepted a Karachi-bound truck loaded with rice on the National Highway, Rohri, near Ali Wahan, Sukkur. During search, they recovered 69 kg of opium from its cavities. He added that two accused Fahim and Zaheer were arrested. In another action, the ANF-Rangers raided a private courier company in Sukkur and recovered 85 grams of heroin from six ladies bags for smuggling to the Maldives.