69-kg opium seized from truck

SUKKUR: The Anti-Narcotics Force in a joint operation with Rangers seized 69 kilograms of opium and 85 grams of heroin in two different actions. An ANF spokesman said that the forces intercepted a Karachi-bound truck loaded with rice on the National Highway, Rohri, near Ali Wahan, Sukkur. During search, they recovered 69 kg of opium from its cavities. He added that two accused Fahim and Zaheer were arrested. In another action, the ANF-Rangers raided a private courier company in Sukkur and recovered 85 grams of heroin from six ladies bags for smuggling to the Maldives.
ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the party has emerged as an effective force in Khyber...
Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania...
SUKKUR: Adviser to Sindh CM on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan predicted the bright future of opposition, while foresaw the...
SUKKUR: An Accountability Court in Sukkur extended pre-arrest bail of Bilawal Bhutto’s political secretary Jamil...
Accused confesses to killing his wife claiming that he could not control his emotions when he saw his wife with the...
DADU: A four-member joint investigation team to probe the mysterious death of newly-wed Ameena Arain has been formed....
Comments