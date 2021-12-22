Wassan foresees prison terms for PTI leaders

SUKKUR: Adviser to Sindh CM on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan predicted the bright future of opposition, while foresaw the PTI leaders in jail.Imran Khan would not be seen anywhere in 2022 as it was very much clear after the KPK election, asserted Sindh minister, adding, “Imran Khan got only 25 percent votes.”

He said that Imran Khan either would announce elections or else he would be ousted by no-confidence move in the assembly. Talking about his ministry of agriculture, he said that the Sindh government was providing 12 bulldozers to growers on subsidized prices. He added FIRs shall be lodged against the dealers involved in black marketing of fertilisers.