Pre-arrest bail of Bilawal’s political secy extended till Jan 31

SUKKUR: An Accountability Court in Sukkur extended pre-arrest bail of Bilawal Bhutto’s political secretary Jamil Soomro and others in the assets beyond means case till January 31, 2022.
Jamil Soomro, MNA Syed Abrar Shah, and former deputy commissioner Sukkur, Rahim Bakhash Maitlo appeared before the Accountability Court, Sukkur, for seeking confirmation of pre-arrest bail in the case. The Judge, Farid Anwar Qazi, extended their pre-arrest bail till Jan 31 after hearing the arguments of their counsel.
