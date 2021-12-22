JIT formed to probe newly-wed’s death

DADU: A four-member joint investigation team to probe the mysterious death of newly-wed Ameena Arain has been formed. DSP Abdul Khalique Wagan will lead the investigation team while SHO, B Section Mushtaque Aalmani, Inspector Benazir Jamali and an assistant sub-inspector will be its members. The JIT will complete its investigation within seven days.
The JIT will investigate the mysterious death of Ameena Arain, who was found hanging from a tree at her father’s home, two months after she contracted marriage on her free will. She had to face staunch opposition from her family for that decision.
However, a twist came with the emergence of Ameena Arain’s audio recordings of telephonic conversations with her husband, prior to her death in which she disclosed being forced to hold live electricity wire at her father’s house. However, Arain’s family refrained from pursuing it further when she told them that she had submitted a statement in the court that her family members should be held responsible if any harm comes to her. Some days later, Khoso was informed that Ameena had committed suicide.Ameena was married to Irfan Khoso two months ago and had gone to visit her parents 15 days ago at their insistence.
