Despite hindrance from India: Kartarpur project completed in record 10 months, PAC told

ISLAMABAD: The defence secretary told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the Kartarpur Corridor project was completed in record time of 10 months despite many difficulties and India wanted to fail this project.

The PAC while deciding to visit the Kartarpur Corridor project directed for construction of a road leading to Kartarpur. The PAC meeting was held Tuesday chaired by its chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain, in which the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) gave briefing on the Kartarpur project.

During the meeting, PAC member Noor Alam Khan asked sharp questions on the overall performance of the FWO from FWO director general but the chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain did not allow the director general to reply to Noor Alam’s queries while asking him to focus only on Kartarpur project briefing. The PAC recommended construction of roads leading to M-11 Sialkot-Lahore Motorway and decided to write a letter to Punjab chief secretary.

Briefing the PAC on Kartarpur project, FWO director general said FWO has made progress in five decades, thousands of Sikhs come to Kartarpur, the cost of PC-1 of Kartarpur Corridor was Rs16.5 billion and funds for the project were released seven months after the inauguration of the project. He told the committee that Nespak said the Kartarpur project will be completed in three years but we completed the project in 10 months.

He told the committee that due to delay in release of funds by the government, a loan had to be taken from a bank and also transferred funds from other projects to Kartarpur project. Rana Tanveer appreciated the FWO, saying that it has done a good job in a very short time and will continue quality work in future also.

Noor Alam Khan raised serious questions about the performance of FWO and said the job of the FWO is to look after the interests of the army and under what law they are working on a project outside the army, and whether the FWO could take contracts for private projects as a contractor. He said roads in Gwadar built by FWO are in a state of disrepair today and even Motorway M-1 and M-2 were also in bad condition. a