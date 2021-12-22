Former MC chairman, building inspector held

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Tuesday arrested former Nowshera Virkan municipal committee chairman and a building inspector for corruption. ACE Director Safiullah Gondal told that accused Gulzar Ahmad Bath had constructed a rice mill building without having NOC from the Municipal Committee which caused a loss of Rs 1.8 million to government exchequer. During inquiry, former chairman and building inspector Subhan Rasheed were found guilty and the ACE got a case registered against them.

Meanwhile, both accused got pre-arrest bail from a court. However, the court dismissed their bail plea and eth ACE team arrested them. Meanwhile, the district administration has recovered 600 fertilizer bags in different raids here.

The Nowshera Virkan AC along with agriculture officers conducted raids and recovered fertilizer bags. The team also imposed fine on the shopkeepers found involved in overcharging and hoarding. Meanwhile, a man was murdered by some unknown accused at Ladhewala Warraich. Hazar Shah was present in his home when three accused entered the house and killed him. The police have registered a case and started investigation.