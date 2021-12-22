 
Wednesday December 22, 2021
Youth abducted, recovered

December 22, 2021

PAKPATTAN: Police on Tuesday recovered a youth who was abducted by three accused here. Accused Ahmad Ali offered job to Usama, son of widow Mafia Yasmin, and took him to some unknown place. The police conducted an operation and recovered the youth.

