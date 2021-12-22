Foolproof security plan for Christmas finalised

JHANG: District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi on Tuesday finalised a foolproof security plan to protect churches and other sacred places on the Christmas and during the new year celebrations. He said that 723 armed cops would remain on high alert inside and outside of the churches across the district with backup support of Elite and forces on the patrolling duty.

During the security review meeting, the DPO directed the SDPOs and SHOs to start visiting churches and Christian colonies situated in the areas of their jurisdictions to ensure implementation of the security plan.