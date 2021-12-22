Labour Court reinstates 14 dismissed employees

GUJRANWALA: A labour court on Tuesday suspended the decision of the DC Colony secretary and ordered reinstatement of 14 employees of the DC Colony. Reportedly, DC Colony Secretary Atif Iftikhar Cheema had dismissed 14 employees of the society on December 11, who had reached the age of 65 years.

The sacked employees, including M Khalid, Habib Cheema, Rafiq Masih, Abdul Razzaq, Muhammad Hassan, Abdul Rashid, Muhammad Bashir, Liaqat Ali and Samuel Masih, through their lawyer Rana Javed Siddique challenged the decision of the secretary in the Labour Court. Following a hearing, District and Sessions Judge Naeem Ahmed suspended the secretary's decision and ordered the reinstatement of all employees. The judge remarked that there was a big difference between retirement and dismissal of employees. The judge has summoned the secretary on next hearing.