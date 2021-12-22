Lawyer, accused killed in shootout

KASUR: A lawyer and an accused were killed in a shoot out near New Mandi, Pattoki on Tuesday. Mehboob Ashiq was involved in nine cases that were registered against him with Pattoki City police. On the day of incident, the accused and advocate Azam Hanif opened fire at each other when they came across near New Mandi. As a result, Azam Hanif and Mehboob Ashiq died on the spot and passersby Danish and Rashid sustained critical wounds.
ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the party has emerged as an effective force in Khyber...
Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania...
SUKKUR: The Anti-Narcotics Force in a joint operation with Rangers seized 69 kilograms of opium and 85 grams of heroin...
SUKKUR: Adviser to Sindh CM on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan predicted the bright future of opposition, while foresaw the...
SUKKUR: An Accountability Court in Sukkur extended pre-arrest bail of Bilawal Bhutto’s political secretary Jamil...
Accused confesses to killing his wife claiming that he could not control his emotions when he saw his wife with the...
Comments