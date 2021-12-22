Lawyer, accused killed in shootout

KASUR: A lawyer and an accused were killed in a shoot out near New Mandi, Pattoki on Tuesday. Mehboob Ashiq was involved in nine cases that were registered against him with Pattoki City police. On the day of incident, the accused and advocate Azam Hanif opened fire at each other when they came across near New Mandi. As a result, Azam Hanif and Mehboob Ashiq died on the spot and passersby Danish and Rashid sustained critical wounds.