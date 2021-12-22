‘Christians vital part of Pakistan’

SIALKOT: PML-N leader MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif Tuesday said the Christian community has been a vital part of the Pakistan since 1947.

Addressing a Christmas-related gathering under the auspices of ex-MPA Zulfiqar Ghauri in Mianapura, Khawaja Asif said scores of the members of the Christian community had successfully proven their mettle in various spheres such as education, health,, defence, business and politics. He said they played their role for the progress of the country.

He said the entire Pakistani society was proud of its Christian members. He said protection of the rights of all the minorities in the country had always been among the top priorities of PML-N. Later, Asif, MPA Khawaja Mansha Butt, ex-MPA Zulfiqar Ghouri and others cut Christmas cake and prayed for the wellbeing of the Christian community.