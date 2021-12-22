Minorities enjoying ideal freedom in Pakistan: Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that the minorities are safe in Pakistan whereas in India minorities are unsafe and are being subjected to worst kind of torture and violence.

The religious freedom enjoyed by minorities including the Christian community, in Pakistan doesn’t exist anywhere in the world. Minorities have been playing a positive role in promoting Pakistan's development, peace and stability since its inception. He was addressing a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony and talking to the media. MPAs Sania Kamran, Haroon Gul and other officials of PTI were also present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that the steps taken by PTI govt to protect the lives and property of minorities and ensure their religious freedom has been commended and appreciated by Sikh communities and other organisations around the world. He said that whenever there was a difficult time in Pakistan, the minorities also fulfilled their responsibility.

Governor said every day Muslims and people belonging to other minorities are being tortured and killed in India. He lamented that international human rights bodies are silent on this. Pakistan has been raising its voice against these injustices and atrocities at the international forums, he said.

Sarwar said that people of all religions are on one page to promote religious harmony in Pakistan. He said that the incident like Sialkot tragedy cannot be tolerated under any circumstances, adding that nobody is allowed to take the law into their own hands. The government believes in the rule of law and there will be no compromise on it, he reiterated.