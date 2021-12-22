Arrangements made to provide uninterrupted internet service to users

ISLAMABAD: A fault in one of the international submarine cables has been reported in the sea near Karachi, affecting some internet traffic in peak hours. However, alternate arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to users have been made by relevant service providers by obtaining additional bandwidth and capacity to meet the requirements.
Work is underway to remove the fault which may take some time to rectify. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has directed operators to ensure uninterrupted internet services through alternate routes.
ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the party has emerged as an effective force in Khyber...
Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania...
SUKKUR: The Anti-Narcotics Force in a joint operation with Rangers seized 69 kilograms of opium and 85 grams of heroin...
SUKKUR: Adviser to Sindh CM on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan predicted the bright future of opposition, while foresaw the...
SUKKUR: An Accountability Court in Sukkur extended pre-arrest bail of Bilawal Bhutto’s political secretary Jamil...
Accused confesses to killing his wife claiming that he could not control his emotions when he saw his wife with the...
Comments