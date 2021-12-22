Arrangements made to provide uninterrupted internet service to users

ISLAMABAD: A fault in one of the international submarine cables has been reported in the sea near Karachi, affecting some internet traffic in peak hours. However, alternate arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to users have been made by relevant service providers by obtaining additional bandwidth and capacity to meet the requirements.

Work is underway to remove the fault which may take some time to rectify. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has directed operators to ensure uninterrupted internet services through alternate routes.