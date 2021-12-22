Occupation of land Protesters end sit-in at National Highway

KARACHI: The protesters ended their sit-in at the National Highway near Qazi Ahmed, Shaheed Benazirabad district (Nawabshah) after successful talks with the administration.

The National Highway has been closed for the last two days due to the protest of local villagers against alleged illegal occupation of their hundreds of acres of agricultural land reportedly by leaders of the ruling party. The protest was staged against the alleged illegalencroachment of some 800 acres of land of different communities by leaders of the ruling PPP.

A large number of people, including women and children, belonging to different walks of life, political workers and social activists participated in the sit-in against the illegal occupation of their lands.

During the protest, the Motorway Police diverted the traffic to alternate routes of Qazi Ahmed-Nawabshah Mehran Highway and Indus Highway.Vice President of Sindh United Party Syed Zain Shah, Dr Niaz Kalani of the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz and other leaders joined the protest.

The protesters claimed that about 800 acres of survey land had been encroached by the ruling PPP leaders with the support of local district police. They said they would continue their protest till the end of illegal occupation from their lands. Nationalist leader Roshan Buriro told The News that if the local police tried to disperse the protesters by force, they would lodge a case aginst the police high-handedness.

According to sources, the said land is highly fertile and belonged to Bhand, Mallah and other communities. The land was encroached by local leaders of the ruling PPP at the behest of a central leader of Sindh’s ruling party, who wanted to develop a hunting ground over there.

This reporter approached Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani, Senior Superintendent of Police Shaheed Benazirabad Amir Saud Magsi and Spokesman for Zardari House Sherbaz Marri for their version but all three avoided to respond.