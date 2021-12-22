Study finds plastic in ‘clean’ air

PARIS: From Mount Everest to the Mariana Trench, microplastics are everywhere - even high in the Earth’s troposphere where wind speeds allow them to travel vast distances, a study showed on Tuesday.
Microplastics are tiny fragments -- measuring less than 5 millimetres -- that come from packaging, clothing, vehicles and other sources and have been detected on land, in water and in the air.
Scientists from the French national research institute CNRS sampled air 2,877 metres above sea level at the Pic du Midi Observatory in the French Pyrenees, a so-called "clean station" because of the limited influence exerted on it by the local climate and environment.
