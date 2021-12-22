Danish parliament expels former minister

COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Stojberg, who was convicted last week of violating migrants’ rights by separating asylum-seeking couples.
Following a lengthy debate, 98 members voted for her immediate expulsion and 18 against, making her the first parliamentarian to be kicked out in 30 years. Stojberg, who was handed a 60-day jail term by a special court last week though is unlikely to serve any time in prison, had to leave the chamber immediately, waving goodbye as she stepped away.
