‘Lebanon jeopardizes international support’

BEIRUT: The international community will not show up for Lebanon if political paralysis continues to hamper the implementation of desperately needed reforms, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday. "The international community will probably not -- independently of support that has already been provided -- respond the way it needs to respond if they see the country is paralysed," Guterres told a press conference at the end of a three-day visit to the crisis-hit country.
