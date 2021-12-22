 
World

Sudan’s mass protest

By AFP
December 22, 2021

Khartoum: The death toll from a crackdown on Sudanese protesters on Sunday rose to two, medics said Tuesday, while a government ministry said two women were raped in the chaos. On Monday medics had reported a first shooting death in the previous day’s street violence, while the health ministry reported 125 protesters injured, many by tear gas inhalation.

