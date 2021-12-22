Romanians protest workplace green pass, try to storm Parliament

BUCHAREST: Up to 2,000 Romanians protested in front of the parliament on Tuesday against a proposed workplace Covid-19 green pass, some of them forcing their way past gendarmes to enter the courtyard.
The protesters changed "Freedom", waved Romanian flags and placards with messages such as "Stop mandatory vaccination" in front of a line of gendarmes. Around 200 of them forced the gates, breaching security lines, but the gendarmes prevented them from entering the building.
