Wednesday December 22, 2021
World

Trump news conference to mark Capitol riot anniversary

By AFP
December 22, 2021

Washington: Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he will hold a news conference in Florida on January 6, the anniversary of the violent storming of Congress by his supporters. The 75-year-old former president said he would discuss the November 2020 election and repeated his false claims that he defeated Joe Biden.

