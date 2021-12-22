Big Ben dials in for 2022

LONDON: All four of Big Ben’s dials will be on display for the first time in four years as London rings in 2022, UK parliamentary authorities said on Tuesday.

The Great Clock and the Elizabeth Tower have been shrouded in scaffolding since 2017 for extensive renovation work which has also largely silenced the trademark bongs and chimes of the famous bell inside it.

But the restoration is nearly complete, and Big Ben will strike 12 for the last time using a temporary mechanism before the original is back in place early in the new year. The 11.5-tonne Victorian-era mechanism was removed from the tower overlooking the River Thames at one end of the UK parliament to protect it from the dust and debris created by works on the 96-metre-high tower.

It was transported to a specialist company in northwest England, where all of its more than 1,000 working pieces were cleaned and repaired. Keith Scobie-Youngs, director and co-founder of the Cumbria Clock Company, said it was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work on the best-known clock in the world” and “the heart of the UK”.