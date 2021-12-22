YANGON: Myanmar authorities have arrested hundreds of jade traders working at emporiums that compete against a junta-backed market in Mandalay, traders told AFP on Tuesday. Taxes on the shady, multi-billion dollar jade industry are a major source of revenue for Myanmar’s military and help fund rights abuses, advocacy groups say.

On Monday junta soldiers swooped on three markets in Mandalay -- where most stones pass through -- and “arrested hundreds” including several Chinese brokers, one trader told AFP on condition of anonymity.