Suspect in David Amess murder pleads not guilty

LONDON: A 25-year-old man on Tuesday denied murdering British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting constituents earlier this year.
At a hearing at the Old Bailey court in central London, Ali Harbi Ali pleaded not guilty to murder and preparing acts of terrorism. Ali, from north London, was arrested at the scene of the stabbing at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea in southeast England, on October 15.
