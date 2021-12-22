 
Wednesday December 22, 2021
France says killed suspect in 2020 murders of aid workers in Niger

By AFP
December 22, 2021

Paris: French soldiers have killed one of the suspects in last year’s murder of six young French aid workers in Niger, the general staff said on Tuesday. The Islamic State group had claimed the killings last August of the six aid workers aged between 25 and 31 and their two local guides while they were visiting a nature reserve in the West African country.

