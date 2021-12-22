France says killed suspect in 2020 murders of aid workers in Niger

Paris: French soldiers have killed one of the suspects in last year’s murder of six young French aid workers in Niger, the general staff said on Tuesday. The Islamic State group had claimed the killings last August of the six aid workers aged between 25 and 31 and their two local guides while they were visiting a nature reserve in the West African country.
Kuala Lumpur: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamud will be discharged from a specialist heart hospital in...
Lagos: Nigeria on Tuesday said cases have shot up in Africa’s most populous nation, urging people to respect...
LOBOC, Philippines: Troops raced on Tuesday to deliver food and water to typhoon-ravaged islands of the Philippines as...
PARIS: From Mount Everest to the Mariana Trench, microplastics are everywhere - even high in the Earth’s troposphere...
COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Stojberg, who was...
BEIRUT: The international community will not show up for Lebanon if political paralysis continues to hamper the...
Comments