EU to limit vaccine validity in Covid pass to 9 months

Brussels: The European Union is poised to limit the validity of vaccine recognition in its EU Covid certificate to nine months, its executive said on Tuesday, in a bid to encourage boosters.
The European Commission said in a statement it has adopted “a binding acceptance period of nine months (precisely 270 days) of vaccination certificates for the purposes of intra-EU travel”, to come into force from February 1.
The measure -- which needs approval of EU member states to come into effect -- comes as the bloc races to get booster jabs into arms under the shadow of the highly infectious Omicron variant.
Several EU countries had already announced go-it-alone measures that would soon consider double-jabbed people no longer “fully vaccinated” unless they also got a booster shot. France, for instance, had said all adults whose second jab was more than six months old would be booted from the national Covid pass -- which is part of the EU Covid certificate system -- from January 15 unless they could show a third vaccination.
