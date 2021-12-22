‘Expats expertise imperative for national development’

Islamabad : Adviser to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Ayub Afridi on Tuesday underlined the need for utilising knowledge, skills and expertise of the expatriates to ensure national development.

Award of right of vote to overseas Pakistanis is accomplishment of another promise made by Prime Minister of Pakistan, said the advisor while addressing a signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishment of Certiport Authorised Testing Centre (CATC) at newly established F-11 Campus of OPF Girls College, Islamabad.

He praised the OPF for doing a magnificent job in providing quality education to the children of overseas Pakistanis and general public throughout Pakistan.

He said that the initiative of introducing such an IT enabled infrastructure in OPF’s education system was a remarkable step which must be expanded to all regions.

The OPF Managing Director briefed the adviser about the project and stated that in this competitive market, it had been witnessed that certifications gave an edge to degree holders when they compete for jobs. In recent years, he said it had been observed that students during their studies also focused upon these certifications in order to enable themselves to compete in a job market immediately after securing their degrees.