FBISE announces results of SSC Part-I & II

Islamabad: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Tuesday announced the results of the second annual examinations of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I & Part-II, 2021.

According to the details, a total of 16,252 students (Regular, Ex-Private) enrolled in the SSC Part-I exams, out of which 15,882 appeared in the exams, while 15,862 students passed the exams with a ratio of 99.87. Similarly, a total of 2,771 (Regular, Ex-Private) students enrolled in the SSC Part-II examination, out of which 2,585 students appeared in the exams.

A total of 2500 students passed the exams with a ratio of 96.71. The result cards of candidates of SSC Part-l & II are being despatched to the addresses given in their admission forms. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, Federal Board of Education Qaiser Alam said that it was decided to conduct examinations twice a year as per international standards.

He said that due to the non-preparation of students during coronavirus lockdown, it was decided to take a special examination.

In the special examination, the exams of elective subjects were taken just like of annual examination.