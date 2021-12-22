NH&MP registered more than 100k new M-Tags

Islamabad: National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has successfully registered more than one lac new M-tags on vehicles.
According to NH&MP, the initiative will help ease down the entry and exit on motorways to get rid of long queue on the Toll Plazas.
NH&MP asked the motorists to get M-Tag for their vehicles as entry on motorways for non M-Tag and unregistered vehicles were banned from December 7. M-tag is a Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) pre-paid chip that will help the booths installed on the toll plazas to scan the vehicles when passing through the toll plaza.
"Institutional responsibility shown on the NHMP officials is highly commendable and shows improvement in practice", he added.
Islamabad : Adviser to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Ayub Afridi...
Wah : University of Wah hosted its 6th Multi-Disciplinary Student Research International Conference jointly...
Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday emphasized the need for increasing the number of students in educational...
Rawalpindi : Two differently-abled brothers died of suffocation after a fire incident at a colony in Police Line early...
Islamabad : The newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police Islamabad Rai Mazhar Iqbal has directed to ensure...
Islamabad : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania...
Comments