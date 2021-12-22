Health, safety, environment virtual conference

Rawalpindi: The 7th Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) virtual Conference was organised by Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) on Tuesday, says a press release.

Imminent speakers and participants from widely diverse fields participated. In his opening remarks, ARL representative highlighted the significance of HSE in today’s business environment and the importance of sharing best business practices and learning from experiences of each other’s for a safer future. He said that organising such knowledge sharing events is in line with ARL’s core value of ‘Learning & Innovation’.

The management of ARL emphasised that we take HSE as a corner stone of our business, moral and social responsibility. Sustainable business growth is possible only when we take care of the interests of our stakeholders and the society at large. At ARL, continuous compliance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 17025 and ISO 50001 not only keep us on the right track but also enable continuous improvement.