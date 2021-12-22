Winter vacation notified from 23rd to Jan 6

LAHORE: Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has issued winter vacation schedule for the province’s public and private sector higher education institutes.
As per the notification, winter vacation will be observed in higher education institutes (HEIs), both public and private sector, under the jurisdiction of Higher Education Department from Dec 23, 2021 to January 6, 2022.
The institutes have also been directed to assure 100pc vaccination of teaching & non-teaching staff and students by the opening of the institutes.
